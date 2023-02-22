English
    Abhinav Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore, up 514.28% Y-o-Y

    February 22, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhinav Leasing & Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore in December 2022 up 514.28% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 447% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Abhinav Leasing shares closed at 1.84 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.66% returns over the last 6 months and -25.81% over the last 12 months.

    Abhinav Leasing & Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.3513.003.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.3513.003.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.189.205.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.922.24-3.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.030.07
    Depreciation0.020.020.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.131.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.051.38-0.02
    Other Income0.03-0.030.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.021.350.02
    Interest0.061.23--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.080.120.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.080.120.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.080.120.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.120.02
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.020.00
    Diluted EPS-0.150.02--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.020.00
    Diluted EPS-0.150.02--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

