Abhinav Leasing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore, up 425.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.64 crore in December 2021 up 425.49% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 55.44% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Abhinav Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Abhinav Leasing shares closed at 2.60 on February 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 66.67% returns over the last 6 months and 188.89% over the last 12 months.