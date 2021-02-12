Abhinav Leasing Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 85.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in December 2020 down 85.34% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 90.53% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Abhinav Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Abhinav Leasing shares closed at 0.98 on February 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given -6.67% returns over the last 6 months and -13.27% over the last 12 months.