    Abhinav Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore, up 154.89% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhinav Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore in March 2023 up 154.89% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2023 up 192.82% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 up 196.05% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

    Abhinav Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2022.

    Abhinav Capital shares closed at 82.11 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.21% returns over the last 6 months and -55.63% over the last 12 months.

    Abhinav Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.340.880.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.340.880.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.090.08
    Depreciation----0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.040.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.250.750.76
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.250.750.76
    Interest0.080.050.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.180.690.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.180.690.70
    Tax0.570.240.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.600.460.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.600.460.55
    Equity Share Capital6.926.926.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.310.660.79
    Diluted EPS2.310.6679.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.310.660.79
    Diluted EPS2.310.6679.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am