Abhinav Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore, up 154.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.34 crore in March 2023 up 154.89% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2023 up 192.82% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 up 196.05% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

Abhinav Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2022.

Abhinav Capital shares closed at 82.11 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.21% returns over the last 6 months and -55.63% over the last 12 months.