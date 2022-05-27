Abhinav Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 78.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in March 2022 up 78.11% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 up 168.27% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022 up 381.48% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

Abhinav Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in March 2021.

Abhinav Capital shares closed at 167.90 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)