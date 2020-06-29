Abhinav Capital Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore, up 10.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.88 crore in March 2020 up 10.4% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 up 181.42% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020 up 1100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Abhinav Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2019.

Abhinav Capital shares closed at 67.00 on April 07, 2020 (BSE)