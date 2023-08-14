English
    Abhinav Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore, down 17.3% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhinav Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore in June 2023 down 17.3% from Rs. 7.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.28 crore in June 2023 down 17.78% from Rs. 6.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.32 crore in June 2023 down 18.66% from Rs. 7.77 crore in June 2022.

    Abhinav Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.27 in June 2022.

    Abhinav Capital shares closed at 110.06 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.11% returns over the last 6 months and 21.68% over the last 12 months.

    Abhinav Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.602.347.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.602.347.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.070.07
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.200.020.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.322.257.77
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.322.257.77
    Interest0.260.080.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.052.187.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.052.187.72
    Tax0.770.571.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.281.606.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.281.606.42
    Equity Share Capital6.926.926.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.622.319.27
    Diluted EPS7.622.319.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.622.319.27
    Diluted EPS7.622.319.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Abhinav Capital #Abhinav Capital Services #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 pm

