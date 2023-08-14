Abhinav Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore, down 17.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore in June 2023 down 17.3% from Rs. 7.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.28 crore in June 2023 down 17.78% from Rs. 6.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.32 crore in June 2023 down 18.66% from Rs. 7.77 crore in June 2022.

Abhinav Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.27 in June 2022.

Abhinav Capital shares closed at 110.06 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.11% returns over the last 6 months and 21.68% over the last 12 months.