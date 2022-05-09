Abhijit Trading Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 530.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2022 up 530.73% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 585.21% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 up 1350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Abhijit Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2021.

Abhijit Trading shares closed at 10.00 on January 13, 2016 (BSE)