Abhijit Trading Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 192.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhijit Trading Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2021 up 192.53% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 up 69.65% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 up 122.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

Abhijit Trading shares closed at 10.00 on January 13, 2016 (BSE)