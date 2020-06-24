Abhijit Trading Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 141.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 141.63% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 4715.38% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019.

Abhijit Trading shares closed at 10.00 on January 13, 2016 (BSE)