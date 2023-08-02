English
    Abhijit Trading Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 77.45% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abhijit Trading Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 77.45% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 195.8% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Abhijit Trading shares closed at 10.00 on January 13, 2016 (BSE)

    Abhijit Trading Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.140.130.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.140.130.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.020.01
    Depreciation--0.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.150.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.040.01
    Other Income0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.030.01
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.01-0.030.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.01-0.030.01
    Tax--0.06--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.01-0.090.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.01-0.090.01
    Equity Share Capital1.471.471.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.590.10
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.590.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.590.10
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.590.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023

