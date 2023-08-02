Abhijit Trading Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 77.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 77.45% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 195.8% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Abhijit Trading shares closed at 10.00 on January 13, 2016 (BSE)