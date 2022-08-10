Abhijit Trading Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 16.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 16.36% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 19.17% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Abhijit Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Abhijit Trading shares closed at 10.00 on January 13, 2016 (BSE)