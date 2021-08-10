Abhijit Trading Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 73.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 73.54% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 84.23% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 87.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Abhijit Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2020.

Abhijit Trading shares closed at 10.00 on January 13, 2016 (BSE)