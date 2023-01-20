Abhijit Trading Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 87.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 87.21% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 94.02% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 120% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Abhijit Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2021.

