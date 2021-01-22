Abhijit Trading Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 41.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 41.01% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 67.21% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Abhijit Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2019.

