Abhijit Trading Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 57.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2019 down 57.16% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019 down 71.39% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019 down 72.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018.

Abhijit Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2018.

Abhijit Trading shares closed at 10.00 on January 13, 2016 (BSE)