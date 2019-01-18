Abhijit Trading Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2018 down 29% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 40.95% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 down 38.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

Abhijit Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2017.

Abhijit Trading shares closed at 10.00 on January 13, 2016 (BSE)