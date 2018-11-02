App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

ABFRL reports Q2 net profit of Rs 43 crore

ABFRL's total income stood at Rs 2,026.04 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,811.34 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), formerly known as Pantaloons Fashion, Friday reported net profit of Rs 42.73 crore for the September quarter. It reported a loss of Rs 9.96 crore during July-September 2017.

ABFRL's total income stood at Rs 2,026.04 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,811.34 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations, part of total income, is not comparable with previous year period due to implementation of GST with effect from July 1, 2017.

"Sales are recorded net of GST whereas earlier the same was recorded gross of excise duty which formed part of expenses," it added.

ABFRL's shares were trading 2.83 per cent higher at Rs 192.90 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 03:56 pm

tags #Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd #BSE #earnings #Results

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.