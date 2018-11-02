ABFRL reports Q2 net profit of Rs 43 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), formerly known as Pantaloons Fashion, Friday reported net profit of Rs 42.73 crore for the September quarter. It reported a loss of Rs 9.96 crore during July-September 2017.

ABFRL's total income stood at Rs 2,026.04 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,811.34 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations, part of total income, is not comparable with previous year period due to implementation of GST with effect from July 1, 2017.

"Sales are recorded net of GST whereas earlier the same was recorded gross of excise duty which formed part of expenses," it added.

ABFRL's shares were trading 2.83 per cent higher at Rs 192.90 apiece on BSE.