ABFRL Q3 net profit declines 94.3% to Rs 11.21 crore

Feb 07, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 196.80 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL)said in a regulatory filing.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Wednesday reported a 94.3 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 11.21 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 on account of an increase in marketing and strategic investments in new ventures.

Its revenue from operations was up 20.14 per cent to Rs 3,588.80 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,987.10 crore in the year-ago period.

"Net profits for the quarter were impacted by 2.3 times increase in marketing and strategic investments in new ventures," ABFRL said in its earning statement.