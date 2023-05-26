ABC India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.00 crore, up 0.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.00 crore in March 2023 up 0.14% from Rs. 36.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2023 up 372.29% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2023 up 24.46% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022.

ABC India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2022.

ABC India shares closed at 72.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.14% returns over the last 6 months and 2.42% over the last 12 months.