 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ABC India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore, down 14.01% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABC India are:

Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore in March 2022 down 14.01% from Rs. 42.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 down 465.25% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022 down 25.27% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2021.

ABC India shares closed at 70.05 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.47% returns over the last 6 months and -1.75% over the last 12 months.

ABC India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 36.95 30.33 42.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 36.95 30.33 42.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.06 14.25 12.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 -0.09 -0.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.07 1.91 2.20
Depreciation 0.27 0.26 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.69 12.82 27.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.94 1.17 1.00
Other Income 0.18 0.25 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.12 1.41 1.41
Interest 0.47 0.52 0.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.64 0.89 0.63
Exceptional Items -1.24 1.22 0.00
P/L Before Tax -0.60 2.12 0.64
Tax 0.12 -- 0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.72 2.12 0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.72 2.12 0.20
Equity Share Capital 5.42 5.42 5.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.33 3.91 0.36
Diluted EPS -1.33 3.91 0.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.33 3.91 0.36
Diluted EPS -1.33 3.91 0.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #ABC India #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.