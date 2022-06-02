ABC India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore, down 14.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore in March 2022 down 14.01% from Rs. 42.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 down 465.25% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022 down 25.27% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2021.

ABC India shares closed at 70.05 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.47% returns over the last 6 months and -1.75% over the last 12 months.