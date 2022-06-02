ABC India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore, down 14.01% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABC India are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.95 crore in March 2022 down 14.01% from Rs. 42.97 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 down 465.25% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022 down 25.27% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2021.
ABC India shares closed at 70.05 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.47% returns over the last 6 months and -1.75% over the last 12 months.
|ABC India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.95
|30.33
|42.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.95
|30.33
|42.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.06
|14.25
|12.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.07
|1.91
|2.20
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.26
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.69
|12.82
|27.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.94
|1.17
|1.00
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.25
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.12
|1.41
|1.41
|Interest
|0.47
|0.52
|0.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.64
|0.89
|0.63
|Exceptional Items
|-1.24
|1.22
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.60
|2.12
|0.64
|Tax
|0.12
|--
|0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.72
|2.12
|0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.72
|2.12
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|5.42
|5.42
|5.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|3.91
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|3.91
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|3.91
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|3.91
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited