ABC India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 63.78 crore, up 116.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.78 crore in March 2019 up 116.33% from Rs. 29.48 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2019 down 16.68% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2019 up 569.05% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2018.

ABC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.96 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.55 in March 2018.

ABC India shares closed at 50.00 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.12% returns over the last 6 months and -44.66% over the last 12 months.