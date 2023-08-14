ABC India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.21 crore, down 8.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.21 crore in June 2023 down 8.01% from Rs. 39.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2023 down 14.31% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2023 up 4.96% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

ABC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2022.

ABC India shares closed at 109.05 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.95% returns over the last 6 months and 50.21% over the last 12 months.