    ABC India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.21 crore, down 8.01% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABC India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.21 crore in June 2023 down 8.01% from Rs. 39.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2023 down 14.31% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2023 up 4.96% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

    ABC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2022.

    ABC India shares closed at 109.05 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.95% returns over the last 6 months and 50.21% over the last 12 months.

    ABC India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.2137.0039.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.2137.0039.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.5815.4418.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10-0.180.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.851.881.84
    Depreciation0.250.320.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.3718.4017.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.061.150.95
    Other Income0.170.260.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.231.411.13
    Interest0.540.600.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.690.810.69
    Exceptional Items0.080.960.21
    P/L Before Tax0.771.770.90
    Tax---0.19--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.771.960.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.771.960.90
    Equity Share Capital5.425.425.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.433.621.67
    Diluted EPS1.433.621.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.433.621.67
    Diluted EPS1.433.621.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:11 am

