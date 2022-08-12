ABC India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.37 crore, up 12.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.37 crore in June 2022 up 12.87% from Rs. 34.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022 up 39.85% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022 down 2.08% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2021.

ABC India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2021.

ABC India shares closed at 72.60 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.59% returns over the last 6 months and -6.92% over the last 12 months.