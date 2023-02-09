ABC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.81 crore, up 14.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.81 crore in December 2022 up 14.78% from Rs. 30.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 71.54% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 down 23.35% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.