ABC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.81 crore, up 14.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.81 crore in December 2022 up 14.78% from Rs. 30.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 71.54% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 down 23.35% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

ABC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.91 in December 2021.

ABC India shares closed at 78.80 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.07% returns over the last 6 months and -5.85% over the last 12 months.