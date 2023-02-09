English
    ABC India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.81 crore, up 14.78% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABC India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.81 crore in December 2022 up 14.78% from Rs. 30.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 71.54% from Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 down 23.35% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

    ABC India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.8133.9930.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.8133.9930.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.0016.6614.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.070.14-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.781.951.91
    Depreciation0.310.240.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.9714.3312.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.830.681.17
    Other Income0.150.140.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.970.831.41
    Interest0.570.500.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.410.320.89
    Exceptional Items0.200.471.22
    P/L Before Tax0.600.792.12
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.600.792.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.600.792.12
    Equity Share Capital5.425.425.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.111.463.91
    Diluted EPS1.111.463.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.111.463.91
    Diluted EPS1.111.463.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited