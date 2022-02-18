ABC India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore, down 49.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.33 crore in December 2021 down 49.67% from Rs. 60.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in December 2021 up 102.61% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021 down 18.54% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2020.

ABC India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.93 in December 2020.

ABC India shares closed at 80.00 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.76% returns over the last 6 months and 42.10% over the last 12 months.