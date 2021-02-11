ABC India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.26 crore, down 13.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.26 crore in December 2020 down 13.77% from Rs. 69.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2020 down 18.17% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2020 down 15.98% from Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2019.

ABC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.36 in December 2019.

ABC India shares closed at 58.95 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.39% returns over the last 6 months and -19.14% over the last 12 months.