ABC India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.26 crore, down 13.77% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 06:07 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABC India are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.26 crore in December 2020 down 13.77% from Rs. 69.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2020 down 18.17% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2020 down 15.98% from Rs. 2.44 crore in December 2019.

ABC India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.36 in December 2019.

ABC India shares closed at 58.95 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.39% returns over the last 6 months and -19.14% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations60.2635.9369.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations60.2635.9369.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods11.038.5012.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.05-0.010.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.731.911.92
Depreciation0.340.350.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses45.5124.1353.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.691.051.99
Other Income0.020.280.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.711.332.26
Interest0.660.540.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.040.791.29
Exceptional Items-----0.01
P/L Before Tax1.040.791.28
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.040.791.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.040.791.28
Equity Share Capital5.425.425.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.931.452.36
Diluted EPS1.931.452.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.931.452.36
Diluted EPS1.931.452.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 11, 2021 06:00 pm

