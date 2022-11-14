 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Abbott India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,379.48 crore, up 12.88% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abbott India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,379.48 crore in September 2022 up 12.88% from Rs. 1,222.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.52 crore in September 2022 up 38.05% from Rs. 192.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.83 crore in September 2022 up 35.6% from Rs. 277.90 crore in September 2021.

Abbott India EPS has increased to Rs. 124.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 90.51 in September 2021.

Abbott India shares closed at 19,315.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.06% returns over the last 6 months and -3.18% over the last 12 months.

Abbott India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,379.48 1,304.37 1,222.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,379.48 1,304.37 1,222.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 137.38 158.08 144.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 625.88 588.97 511.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.14 -29.03 -2.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 149.56 152.09 156.89
Depreciation 17.47 17.35 16.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 134.50 163.86 152.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 325.83 253.05 243.49
Other Income 33.53 26.36 18.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 359.36 279.41 261.70
Interest 3.97 4.22 4.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 355.39 275.19 257.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 355.39 275.19 257.19
Tax 89.87 69.55 64.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 265.52 205.64 192.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 265.52 205.64 192.33
Equity Share Capital 21.25 21.25 21.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 124.95 96.77 90.51
Diluted EPS 124.95 96.77 90.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 124.95 96.77 90.51
Diluted EPS 124.95 96.77 90.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:22 pm