Abbott India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,379.48 crore, up 12.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,379.48 crore in September 2022 up 12.88% from Rs. 1,222.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.52 crore in September 2022 up 38.05% from Rs. 192.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.83 crore in September 2022 up 35.6% from Rs. 277.90 crore in September 2021.

Abbott India EPS has increased to Rs. 124.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 90.51 in September 2021.

Abbott India shares closed at 19,315.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.06% returns over the last 6 months and -3.18% over the last 12 months.