    Abbott India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,379.48 crore, up 12.88% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abbott India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,379.48 crore in September 2022 up 12.88% from Rs. 1,222.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.52 crore in September 2022 up 38.05% from Rs. 192.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.83 crore in September 2022 up 35.6% from Rs. 277.90 crore in September 2021.

    Abbott India EPS has increased to Rs. 124.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 90.51 in September 2021.

    Abbott India shares closed at 19,315.80 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.06% returns over the last 6 months and -3.18% over the last 12 months.

    Abbott India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,379.481,304.371,222.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,379.481,304.371,222.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials137.38158.08144.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods625.88588.97511.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.14-29.03-2.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost149.56152.09156.89
    Depreciation17.4717.3516.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses134.50163.86152.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax325.83253.05243.49
    Other Income33.5326.3618.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax359.36279.41261.70
    Interest3.974.224.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax355.39275.19257.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax355.39275.19257.19
    Tax89.8769.5564.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities265.52205.64192.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period265.52205.64192.33
    Equity Share Capital21.2521.2521.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS124.9596.7790.51
    Diluted EPS124.9596.7790.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS124.9596.7790.51
    Diluted EPS124.9596.7790.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

