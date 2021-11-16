Abbott India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,222.06 crore, up 15.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,222.06 crore in September 2021 up 15.85% from Rs. 1,054.85 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 192.33 crore in September 2021 up 6.42% from Rs. 180.73 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 277.90 crore in September 2021 up 5.76% from Rs. 262.77 crore in September 2020.

Abbott India EPS has increased to Rs. 90.51 in September 2021 from Rs. 85.05 in September 2020.

Abbott India shares closed at 19,950.50 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.02% returns over the last 6 months and 30.56% over the last 12 months.