Abbott India Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,054.80 crore, up 7.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,054.80 crore in September 2019 up 7.66% from Rs. 979.72 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 178.33 crore in September 2019 up 29.52% from Rs. 137.68 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 233.03 crore in September 2019 up 6.63% from Rs. 218.54 crore in September 2018.

Abbott India EPS has increased to Rs. 83.93 in September 2019 from Rs. 64.79 in September 2018.

Abbott India shares closed at 11,698.85 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 60.61% returns over the last 6 months and 56.63% over the last 12 months.