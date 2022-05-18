 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Abbott India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,255.02 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abbott India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,255.02 crore in March 2022 up 14.56% from Rs. 1,095.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.41 crore in March 2022 up 38.66% from Rs. 152.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.87 crore in March 2022 up 42.01% from Rs. 221.73 crore in March 2021.

Abbott India EPS has increased to Rs. 99.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 71.75 in March 2021.

Abbott India shares closed at 17,636.10 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.32% returns over the last 6 months and 8.75% over the last 12 months.

Abbott India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,255.02 1,224.36 1,095.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,255.02 1,224.36 1,095.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 122.38 108.07 106.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 638.74 509.58 541.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -85.11 31.06 -41.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 135.48 141.62 121.24
Depreciation 17.43 16.74 15.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 149.71 164.97 162.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 276.39 252.32 190.42
Other Income 21.05 18.74 16.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 297.44 271.06 206.62
Interest 5.14 4.41 4.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 292.30 266.65 201.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 292.30 266.65 201.88
Tax 80.89 67.45 49.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 211.41 199.20 152.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 211.41 199.20 152.47
Equity Share Capital 21.25 21.25 21.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 99.49 93.74 71.75
Diluted EPS 99.49 93.74 71.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 99.49 93.74 71.75
Diluted EPS 99.49 93.74 71.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
