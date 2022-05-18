Abbott India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,255.02 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,255.02 crore in March 2022 up 14.56% from Rs. 1,095.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 211.41 crore in March 2022 up 38.66% from Rs. 152.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 314.87 crore in March 2022 up 42.01% from Rs. 221.73 crore in March 2021.

Abbott India EPS has increased to Rs. 99.49 in March 2022 from Rs. 71.75 in March 2021.

Abbott India shares closed at 17,636.10 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.32% returns over the last 6 months and 8.75% over the last 12 months.