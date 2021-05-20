Abbott India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,095.54 crore, up 13.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,095.54 crore in March 2021 up 13.98% from Rs. 961.20 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.47 crore in March 2021 up 37.4% from Rs. 110.97 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.73 crore in March 2021 up 33.12% from Rs. 166.56 crore in March 2020.

Abbott India EPS has increased to Rs. 71.75 in March 2021 from Rs. 52.22 in March 2020.

Abbott India shares closed at 16,024.10 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.15% returns over the last 6 months and -2.92% over the last 12 months.