you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Abbott India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 961.20 crore, up 6.06% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abbott India are:

Net Sales at Rs 961.20 crore in March 2020 up 6.06% from Rs. 906.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.97 crore in March 2020 down 1.96% from Rs. 113.19 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.56 crore in March 2020 down 8.61% from Rs. 182.26 crore in March 2019.

Abbott India EPS has decreased to Rs. 52.22 in March 2020 from Rs. 53.28 in March 2019.

Abbott India shares closed at 16,605.10 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.10% returns over the last 6 months and 100.49% over the last 12 months.

Abbott India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations961.201,078.25906.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations961.201,078.25906.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials139.27105.01141.31
Purchase of Traded Goods486.25377.24419.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-69.92115.98-56.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost116.31119.00109.34
Depreciation14.8115.054.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses150.86121.32139.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.62224.65147.99
Other Income28.1327.7629.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.75252.41177.35
Interest2.821.860.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax148.93250.55176.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax148.93250.55176.60
Tax37.9663.8663.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.97186.69113.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.97186.69113.19
Equity Share Capital21.2521.2521.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS52.2287.8553.28
Diluted EPS52.2287.8553.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS52.2287.8553.28
Diluted EPS52.2287.8553.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 9, 2020 10:57 am

tags #Abbott India #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.