Abbott India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 961.20 crore, up 6.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 961.20 crore in March 2020 up 6.06% from Rs. 906.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.97 crore in March 2020 down 1.96% from Rs. 113.19 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.56 crore in March 2020 down 8.61% from Rs. 182.26 crore in March 2019.

Abbott India EPS has decreased to Rs. 52.22 in March 2020 from Rs. 53.28 in March 2019.

Abbott India shares closed at 16,605.10 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.10% returns over the last 6 months and 100.49% over the last 12 months.