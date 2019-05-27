Abbott India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 906.31 crore, up 14.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 906.31 crore in March 2019 up 14.96% from Rs. 788.36 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.19 crore in March 2019 up 13.1% from Rs. 100.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.26 crore in March 2019 up 10.31% from Rs. 165.22 crore in March 2018.

Abbott India EPS has increased to Rs. 53.28 in March 2019 from Rs. 47.10 in March 2018.

Abbott India shares closed at 7,909.15 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.80% returns over the last 6 months and 18.55% over the last 12 months.