English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Abbott India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,479.00 crore, up 13.39% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abbott India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,479.00 crore in June 2023 up 13.39% from Rs. 1,304.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.24 crore in June 2023 up 41.14% from Rs. 205.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 411.00 crore in June 2023 up 38.5% from Rs. 296.76 crore in June 2022.

    Abbott India EPS has increased to Rs. 136.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 96.77 in June 2022.

    Abbott India shares closed at 23,749.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.93% returns over the last 6 months and 21.14% over the last 12 months.

    Abbott India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,479.001,343.081,304.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,479.001,343.081,304.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.96128.89158.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods592.01672.68588.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks84.60-41.51-29.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost149.45126.70152.09
    Depreciation17.1717.3417.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses150.98176.20163.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax337.83262.78253.05
    Other Income56.0049.6426.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax393.83312.42279.41
    Interest3.344.014.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax390.49308.41275.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax390.49308.41275.19
    Tax100.2576.9969.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities290.24231.42205.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period290.24231.42205.64
    Equity Share Capital21.2521.2521.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS136.58108.9096.77
    Diluted EPS136.58108.9096.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS136.58108.9096.77
    Diluted EPS136.58108.9096.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Abbott India #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!