Abbott India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,479.00 crore, up 13.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,479.00 crore in June 2023 up 13.39% from Rs. 1,304.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.24 crore in June 2023 up 41.14% from Rs. 205.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 411.00 crore in June 2023 up 38.5% from Rs. 296.76 crore in June 2022.

Abbott India EPS has increased to Rs. 136.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 96.77 in June 2022.

Abbott India shares closed at 23,749.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.93% returns over the last 6 months and 21.14% over the last 12 months.