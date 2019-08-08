Abbott India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 998.89 crore, up 18.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 998.89 crore in June 2019 up 18.22% from Rs. 844.92 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.94 crore in June 2019 up 41.92% from Rs. 82.40 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.78 crore in June 2019 up 53.09% from Rs. 133.11 crore in June 2018.

Abbott India EPS has increased to Rs. 55.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 38.78 in June 2018.

Abbott India shares closed at 8,573.25 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.06% returns over the last 6 months and 6.66% over the last 12 months.