Abbott India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,326.48 crore, up 8.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,326.48 crore in December 2022 up 8.34% from Rs. 1,224.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.83 crore in December 2022 up 23.91% from Rs. 199.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 356.43 crore in December 2022 up 23.85% from Rs. 287.80 crore in December 2021.