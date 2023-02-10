 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Abbott India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,326.48 crore, up 8.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abbott India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,326.48 crore in December 2022 up 8.34% from Rs. 1,224.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.83 crore in December 2022 up 23.91% from Rs. 199.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 356.43 crore in December 2022 up 23.85% from Rs. 287.80 crore in December 2021.

Abbott India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,326.48 1,379.48 1,224.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,326.48 1,379.48 1,224.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 134.26 137.38 108.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 462.83 625.88 509.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 147.77 -11.14 31.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 135.24 149.56 141.62
Depreciation 17.81 17.47 16.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 129.89 134.50 164.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 298.68 325.83 252.32
Other Income 39.94 33.53 18.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 338.62 359.36 271.06
Interest 3.79 3.97 4.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 334.83 355.39 266.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 334.83 355.39 266.65
Tax 88.00 89.87 67.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 246.83 265.52 199.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 246.83 265.52 199.20
Equity Share Capital 21.25 21.25 21.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 116.16 124.95 93.74
Diluted EPS 116.16 124.95 93.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 116.16 124.95 93.74
Diluted EPS 116.16 124.95 93.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
