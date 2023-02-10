English
    Abbott India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,326.48 crore, up 8.34% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Abbott India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,326.48 crore in December 2022 up 8.34% from Rs. 1,224.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.83 crore in December 2022 up 23.91% from Rs. 199.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 356.43 crore in December 2022 up 23.85% from Rs. 287.80 crore in December 2021.

    Abbott India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,326.481,379.481,224.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,326.481,379.481,224.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.26137.38108.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods462.83625.88509.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks147.77-11.1431.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost135.24149.56141.62
    Depreciation17.8117.4716.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses129.89134.50164.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax298.68325.83252.32
    Other Income39.9433.5318.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax338.62359.36271.06
    Interest3.793.974.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax334.83355.39266.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax334.83355.39266.65
    Tax88.0089.8767.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities246.83265.52199.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period246.83265.52199.20
    Equity Share Capital21.2521.2521.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS116.16124.9593.74
    Diluted EPS116.16124.9593.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS116.16124.9593.74
    Diluted EPS116.16124.9593.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
