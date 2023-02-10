Abbott India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,326.48 crore, up 8.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,326.48 crore in December 2022 up 8.34% from Rs. 1,224.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.83 crore in December 2022 up 23.91% from Rs. 199.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 356.43 crore in December 2022 up 23.85% from Rs. 287.80 crore in December 2021.

Abbott India EPS has increased to Rs. 116.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 93.74 in December 2021.

Abbott India shares closed at 20,846.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.34% returns over the last 6 months and 25.03% over the last 12 months.