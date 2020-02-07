Abbott India Q3 net profit rises 59% to Rs 187cr

Drug firm Abbott India on Friday reported a 59.49 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 186.69 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 117.05 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Abbott India said in a filing to the BSE.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,078.25 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 947.65 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Shares of Abbott India on Friday closed at Rs 14,133.20 per scrip on the BSE, up 7.76 per cent from its previous close.