Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Abbott India Q3 net profit rises 59% to Rs 187cr

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,078.25 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 947.65 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Drug firm Abbott India on Friday reported a 59.49 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 186.69 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 117.05 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Abbott India said in a filing to the BSE.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,078.25 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 947.65 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Shares of Abbott India on Friday closed at Rs 14,133.20 per scrip on the BSE, up 7.76 per cent from its previous close.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 07:40 pm

