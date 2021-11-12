MARKET NEWS

English
Abbott India Q2 net profit up 6% to Rs 192 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 180.73 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
November 12, 2021 / 03:20 PM IST
Drug maker Abbott India on Friday reported a 6.41 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 192.33 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 180.73 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,222.06 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 1,054.85 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Abbott India were trading at Rs 19,758 per share on BSE, down 1.25 per cent from their previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Abbott India #Business #Results
first published: Nov 12, 2021 03:20 pm

