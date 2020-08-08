172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|abbott-india-q1-net-profit-jumps-54-to-rs-180-35-crore-5664451.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Abbott India Q1 net profit jumps 54% to Rs 180.35 crore

It had posted a net profit of Rs 116.94 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a late night BSE filing on Friday.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Abbott India has reported a 54.22 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 180.35 crore for the quarter to June 2020.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 116.94 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a late night BSE filing on Friday.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,064.27 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 998.89 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
First Published on Aug 8, 2020 01:25 pm

tags #Abbott India #Business #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.