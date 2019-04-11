ABB Q4 PAT seen up 12.9% YoY to Rs. 115.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects ABB to report net profit at Rs. 115.7 crore up 12.9% year-on-year (down 10% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 31.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,731.8 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 33.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 42 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 125 crore.

