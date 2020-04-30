App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

ABB Power Products posts Rs 29.18 crore net profit for March quarter

The company said its pursuit of traditional markets complemented by headway into new areas helped deliver a solid performance in a challenging environment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd (APPSIL) on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 29.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter.

The company follows January-December financial year.

The comparable financial figures for the January-March 2020 period were not given by the company as it was incorporated in February 2019.

Close

The firm's net profit was Rs 35.48 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, the company said in a statement.

related news

Its total income during the January-March 2020 stood at Rs 811.89 crore.

The company net profit was Rs 165.39 crore during the period from February 19, 2019, to December 31, 2019.

The total income during the February 19-December 31 last year was Rs 3,231.21 crore.

Its income during the December 2019 quarter stood at Rs 1,115.80 crore.

"We are pleased to report a solid performance in our first reporting quarter. The positive momentum in the domestic market in the first two months of the quarter was impacted by uncertainties due to the coronavirus outbreak and related disruption in global trade. In such market conditions, our relentless efforts resulted in a solid order book," said APPSIL Managing Director N Venu in the statement.

He added that in order to retain strong market position amid these turbulent times, the company will continue to build on its strengths and leverage differentiated solutions for digitalisation, data centres and services.

Last year, ABB India hived off its power grid business and created ABB Power Products and Systems India.

Total orders for the March 2020 quarter stood at Rs 934.2 crore, led by utilities and industries.

The company said its pursuit of traditional markets complemented by headway into new areas helped deliver a solid performance in a challenging environment.

Orders included substations, substation automation and network building blocks (such as transformers and high-voltage switchgear) from utility and industrial customers.

Despite global trade uncertainties and the growing spread of coronavirus, a large export order for transformers for a project in Tanzania supported the company, it said. The firm made headway into new emerging power markets such as Uruguay and strengthened grids in Vietnam. Orders for products and systems in Bhutan, Chile, Angola and other countries were also recorded.

The order backlog, as of March 31, stood at Rs 5,192 crore and is expected to provide revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd is the standalone legal entity of ABB's power grids business in India.

The company's shares ended the day at Rs 800 apiece on the BSE, a fall of 1.43 per cent over the previous close.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 06:27 pm

tags #ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd #Business #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Ensure free movement of trucks, including empty ones, MHA tells states

Ensure free movement of trucks, including empty ones, MHA tells states

Hello! This is... | Has the COVID-19 outbreak resuscitated the telecom sector?

Hello! This is... | Has the COVID-19 outbreak resuscitated the telecom sector?

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Preparations begin for return to normalcy, focus on return of migrants to hometowns

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Preparations begin for return to normalcy, focus on return of migrants to hometowns

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.