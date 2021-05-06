ABB Power Produ Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,015.53 crore, up 25.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,015.53 crore in March 2021 up 25.13% from Rs. 811.55 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.44 crore in March 2021 up 35.16% from Rs. 29.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.98 crore in March 2021 up 24.76% from Rs. 65.71 crore in March 2020.

ABB Power Produ EPS has increased to Rs. 9.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.88 in March 2020.

ABB Power Produ shares closed at 1,756.45 on May 05, 2021 (NSE)