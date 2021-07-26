ABB Power Produ Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 783.76 crore, up 23.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 783.76 crore in June 2021 up 23.77% from Rs. 633.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.30 crore in June 2021 up 49.54% from Rs. 10.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.73 crore in June 2021 up 38.16% from Rs. 35.27 crore in June 2020.

ABB Power Produ EPS has increased to Rs. 3.85 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.57 in June 2020.

ABB Power Produ shares closed at 1,871.40 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)