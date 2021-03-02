ABB Power Produ Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,043.61 crore, down 6.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,043.61 crore in December 2020 down 6.45% from Rs. 1,115.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.96 crore in December 2020 up 54.9% from Rs. 35.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.66 crore in December 2020 down 37.38% from Rs. 114.44 crore in December 2019.

ABB Power Produ EPS has increased to Rs. 12.97 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.58 in December 2019.

ABB Power Produ shares closed at 1,424.95 on March 01, 2021 (NSE)