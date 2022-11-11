English
    ABB India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,119.74 crore, up 19.19% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABB India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,119.74 crore in September 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 1,778.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.56 crore in September 2022 up 64.74% from Rs. 119.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 257.83 crore in September 2022 up 33.08% from Rs. 193.74 crore in September 2021.

    ABB India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.66 in September 2021.

    ABB India shares closed at 3,166.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.51% returns over the last 6 months and 45.79% over the last 12 months.

    ABB India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,100.272,036.311,762.98
    Other Operating Income19.4716.2015.41
    Total Income From Operations2,119.742,052.511,778.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,210.401,110.72973.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods162.67173.52163.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-56.00-31.33-33.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost156.09145.68144.05
    Depreciation26.8725.3426.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses435.63455.16361.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax184.08173.42142.62
    Other Income46.8825.3324.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax230.96198.75167.43
    Interest1.562.832.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax229.40195.92165.40
    Exceptional Items45.91----
    P/L Before Tax275.31195.92165.40
    Tax72.8148.8645.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities202.50147.06119.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-4.94-6.78-0.05
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period197.56140.28119.92
    Equity Share Capital42.3842.3842.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.336.625.66
    Diluted EPS9.336.625.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.336.625.66
    Diluted EPS9.336.625.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 08:58 pm