ABB India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,119.74 crore, up 19.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,119.74 crore in September 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 1,778.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.56 crore in September 2022 up 64.74% from Rs. 119.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 257.83 crore in September 2022 up 33.08% from Rs. 193.74 crore in September 2021.

ABB India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.66 in September 2021.

ABB India shares closed at 3,166.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.51% returns over the last 6 months and 45.79% over the last 12 months.